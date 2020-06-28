Mumbai Crime: 40-year-old killed by 15 people due to money matter in Dharavi

At around 12.30 am on Friday night, a 40-year-old man was killed by 15 people with a sharp-edged weapon. The Dharavi police has arrested three accused, while the police is on the lookout for the other 18 accused.

According to the Dharavi police, Afzal Ibrahim Shaikh, 40, was sitting with his mother, sister and cousin near Babasaheb Ambedkar Maidan in Dharavi on Friday night. The accused, Furqan Abdul Qureshi, reached there with more than 15 people and attacked Shaikh. The attackers had sharp weapons such as swords. According to the information received, both Shaikh and Qureshi had an old enmity, which led to this murder.

Afzal Shaikh's brother, Abdul Shaikh, said that there was a money issue. Abdul told mid-day, "Afzal had given money to Qureshi to buy a house, which he had not returned. The accused and his accomplice have been absconding since the murder."

The Dharavi police have registered a case under Sections 302, 307, 324, 323, 326, 504, 143, 144, 147, 148 and 149 of the IPC.

