Mumbai crime: 40-year-old man involved in 50 chain-snatchings in Thane arrested

A 40-year-old man has been arrested for being allegedly involved in about 50 cases of chain-snatching in Thane and the neighbouring Palghar and Mumbai districts. The accused, identified as Pradeep Banerjee, was arrested by the Kashimira police on April 6, district rural superintendent of police Mahesh Patil said on Thursday.

The police seized from him some stolen gold jewellery and a scooter without the number plate, he said. The police also arrested the accused's wife and another man for the sale and purchase of the stolen jewellery, he said. Patil said during interrogation, the accused admitted to the police about his involvement in nearly 50 cases of chain-snatching in the three districts from January 2018.

Pradeep Banerjee was earlier arrested in a chain-snatching case registered at the Kasarwadavali police station of Thane city and lodged in the Thane Central Jail. He was released on bail in January-end. Immediately after coming out of the jail, he stole the scooter from a local court premises and again started snatching the gold chains of women, Patil said. The accused was booked under relevant IPC sections, he added.

