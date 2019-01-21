Mumbai Crime: 40-year-old auto driver sodomises minor neighbour, arrested

crime

On Tuesday night, the accused called his 11-year-old minor nearby to his rented accommodation and sodomised him. The accused also gagged the minor. After the incident, the minor ran towards his house in pain.

The auto rickshaw driver stays with his brother and friends near the minor

A 40-year-old man has been arrested by the Malwani police for sodomising a minor in Malad (West). The police said the accused is an auto-rickshaw driver who stays with his brother and friends in a rented room.

When his roommates were away at work on the night of January 15, the accused saw the 11-year-old minor nearby. "The accused and the survivor live in the same neighbourhood. On Tuesday night, he called the boy to his rented accommodation and sodomised him. The accused also gagged the minor. After the incident, the minor ran towards his house in pain," said an officer attached to Malwani police station where the case was registered under stringent Sections of POCSO and Sections 377 (unnatural sex), 363 (kidnapping), 342 (wrongful confinement) of IPC.

The minor was rushed to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar (Shatabdi) Hospital, Kandivali, where medical tests confirmed he was sodomised. When the police reached the crime scene the accused had fled as he learnt that the minor's mother had registered a police case against him. "The brother of the accused was also hiding fearing a mob attack," the officer added.

On Friday night, the cops received a tip-off that the accused was hiding at the house of his relative in Malad. A police team arrested him. He was produced before the Dindoshi sessions court on Saturday and has been sent in police remand for further investigation.

