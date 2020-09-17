Mumbai Crime: 43-year-old man tries to kill wife with paver block, arrested

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday arrested a 43-year-old man for allegedly trying to kill his wife. According to police officials, the accused identified as Laxman Arjun, a resident of Santacruz, hit his wife with paver block after he saw her in an auto with another man.

According to a report in Times of India, the accused stopped the auto on Vakola Pipeline Road and pulled his wife out by hair. He then pushed her to the ground and picked up the block and hit her twice on the head in a bid to kill her, a police officer said.

After hitting his wife, the accused fled from the spot. Locals took the woman to Sion hospital for medical treatment. The accused was arrested two days later. During the investigation, Arjun told the police that he and his wife used to argue about her alleged affair.

