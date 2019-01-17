Mumbai Crime: 43-year-old man sexually assaults teen daughter; arrested

crime

Representational image

Powai: A 43-year-old man on Monday was arrested by the Powai police for allegedly sexually assaulting his 19-year-old daughter for the past 3 months.

According to the victim’s statement, her father touched her inappropriately in the absence of her mother, said a police officer from Powai police station. The victim lives in Powai with her mother and two other sisters aged 17 and 15. Mother and the daughter, both work as domestic help in the neighbourhood. On Monday, around 2 pm, when the victim came home from work and was cooking lunch her father molested her and left home.

According to Hindustan Times, The girl started feeling unwell and went to take a nap. Around 4 pm, her father returned home in an inebriated state and molested her again. “He slept next to the girl and started sexually abusing her. The girl pushed him away, but he kept insisting her for a physical relationship,” the police officer said.

In the evening, at 5 pm, when the girl’s mother returned, she told her about the incident and when the mother confronted her husband, he started abusing and assaulted both of them. “We recorded the statement of the victim and her mother and an FIR is registered. A police team traced the accused from the area and arrested him,” said Balwant Deshmukh police inspector of Powai police station.

The accused has been charged under charges of 354 ( Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 ( intentional insults with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code.

