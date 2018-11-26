Mumbai Crime: 44-year-old woman doesn't find stranger's porn group XXXciting

crime

Bharat Bhoite, senior inspector of Matunga police station, said the accused, a carpenter, told them that he had come to Mumbai for work and did not know the woman

Representational picture

A 24-year-old man from West Bengal was arrested by the Mumbai police for sending a woman pornographic material on his WhatsApp group, titled XXX. Upon his arrest, the man claimed he didn't know the 44-year-old woman and had not intended to add her to the group. He claimed he had typed the wrong number, meaning to add his male friend to the group instead.

The accused, Mustaq Ali Shaikh, was arrested under Section 354 (outrage her modesty) of the IPC, along with Sections 67 and 67 (A) of the Information Technology Act, 2000. After he added her to the group on September 17, the cops traced the number to West Bengal.

"Our team was planning to go there, but after a few days, we found the phone's current location in Mumbai," said an officer. Bharat Bhoite, senior inspector of Matunga police station, said the accused, a carpenter, told them that he had come to Mumbai for work and did not know the woman.

