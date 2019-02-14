Mumbai Crime: 44 gold bars worth Rs 6 crore seized from Dubai passenger

crime

The passenger carried the gold worth Rs 6 crore, said the airport authorities.

The customs officials at Mumbai's International airport arrested a passenger travelling from Jet Airways carrying 44 gold bars of 500 grams each worth Rs 6 crore, airport authorities said. The recovered gold has been seized under the provisions of the customs act, 1962.

The accused was taken into custody by the airport authority, and his statement has been recorded. As per the officials, the passenger has conceded to knowledge, possessions, concealment, carriage, recovery and involvement in gold smuggling into India without any proper payment, according to Customs duty and in contravention of the customs act, 1962.

However, this is not the first time that Customs have seized gold from the passenger. Previously, the customs had seized gold worth Rs 1 crore at the residence of the passenger, who admitted that he received the gold as part of a commission for smuggling.

Officials said that investigation is currently underway in order to find out if this is the work of a bigger syndicate. They are yet to find out if any gang is involved in the gold smuggling activity.

