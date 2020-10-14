Mumbai crime: 45-year-old businessman kidnapped from Goregaon

A 45-year-old businessman has been kidnapped from Goregaon East, while he was sitting in his Mercedes car near Dindoshi bus depot.

According to eyewitnesses, the victim was sitting in the car when some unidentified men forcibly took him in their car. The eyewitnesses immediately informed the police.

Read the latest crime stories in Mumbai and rest of India

The police team checked the CCTV footage of the area and launched an investigation after registering an FIR.

During the preliminary probe, it was found that the victim, a resident of Malad Marve, was in real estate business and used to buy and sell motor vehicles as well.

“We suspect that the motive behind kidnapping could be rivalry and money transactions,” said an official from Dindoshi police station.

“We have registered the kidnapping case and investigation is underway,” said senior inspector DS Kamble from Dindoshi police station.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news