Mumbai Crime: 45-year-old calls Charkop police, makes hoax bomb scare threat, nabbed

The Mumbai crime branch recently arrested a 45-year-old Charkop resident who made phone calls to the police and alleged that an unidentified person had called him and claimed there would be blasts at various locations in the city.

However, during investigation, it was revealed the 45-year-old shared the man's number with the police, as he alleged that his daughter was being harassed by constant calls from him. He said, he shared the caller's number with the police to teach him a lesson.

The local crime branch unit 11 detained the 20-year-old caller from Bandra, who is a tailor by profession. Police said that he denied making any such calls and requested them to interrogate the matter to know why the 45-year-old had provided his number.

Further investigations revealed that the 45-year-old man's daughter had been receiving calls from the number and he made the hoax phone calls to the police to teach the caller a lesson. He said this had also happened a few years ago and he had filed a complaint with the Charkop police. "The police had asked me to block the number and complaint to the cyber cell, which stopped since then, but from the past few months, he again started calling my daughter," the 45-year-old told police in his statement. Police said further investigations are on.

