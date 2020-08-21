Mumbai Crime: 45-year-old man hammers friend to death after altercation

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

The Mumbai Police arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly killing one of his two friends and seriously injuring the other in an inebriated state. The accused, who digs graves at a Bohri cemetery in Kurla (W) was arrested on Wednesday after he was traced to Bhandup.

According to police officials, the alleged incident took place on Tuesday night, when accused Sabbal Jagal Chaudhary alias Bengali was consuming alcohol with his friends at his residence in Kurla. While having a conversation with Javed Shaikh (32), Chaudhary got angry over a trivial issue and started fighting, reports Hindustan Times.

Their common friend identified as Ayyaz Ejaz Khan (29) heard them fight and went to check on them at around 1.30 am. Khan told the police that both of his friends were drunk and Shaikh was allegedly asking Chaudhary as to why he wanted to kill him.

Dattatray Shinde, senior inspector of Kurla police station, said, "Chaudhary then picked up a hammer from the kitchen and hit on Shaikh’s head two to three times. When Khan tried to intervene, Chaudhary hit him also on the head with the hammer. However, Chaudhary managed to flee and Khan informed neighbours about the incident."

Both the victims were immediately rushed to Sion hospital by Shaikh's brother Farukh and his friends, but Shaikh was declared dead on arrival. "Khan's condition was critical till afternoon, but later the doctor said his condition was stable," SI Shinde said.

