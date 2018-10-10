Mumbai Crime: 45-year-old man arrested for raping minor girl

crime

Fearing that he would be beaten up, the milk supplier took hold of a knife to save himself. He also attacked one of the persons with it

Representational Picture

A 45-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping a six-year-old girl in Aarey Colony. Neighbours and locals had brought the accused person to the police station after beating him up badly, as they had caught him when the girl had raised an alarm. The accused had even attacked one of them, with a knife.



According to the police sources, the arrested accused, is a milk supplier and stays alone. He is the girl's neighbour. On Sunday evening he found that the girl was alone as her parents had gone to the market. At around 7 pm he called her to his house and raped her. The girl began to scream, and neighbours and locals gathered.



The angry mob tried to enter the house and broke down the main door, which the man had locked, to save the girl. Fearing he would be beaten up, the milk supplier took hold of a knife to save himself. He also attacked one of the persons with it.



A police official said that the accused and the survivor both stay in the same locality. When her parents went to the market, she was alone and the accused called her to his house on the pretext of giving her chocolates and raped her. "We have booked and arrested the accused under Sections 376 (rape), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt) and various sections of POCSO Act. He was produced before a court and remanded in police custody till October 15," said a police official from Aarey police station.

