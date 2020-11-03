Mumbai Crime: 47-year-old man smashes brother's head with grinding stone, arrested

The Mumbai Police on Friday arrested a 47-year-old man for killing his 50-year-old brother by smashing his head with a grinding stone. According to police, the accused, identified as Sunil Tambe, and the victim Sudhir lived together at Khar Danda.

Also Read: Lovelorn youth arrested for slitting throat of 17-year-old girl on street

In her statement to the police, Sudhir's wife Anjali said, "The incident took place on October 18 when Sudhir, who was handicapped and did not go out for work, was shouting at his mother." She further said, "Around 10.50 pm, Tambe came home drunk. When he saw Sudhir shouting, he asked him why he was not amicable with others at home and why was it necessary for him to fight all the time."

Speaking to Hindustan Times, senior inspector Gajanan Kabdule from Khar police station said, "Both of them started arguing, during which Tambe picked up a grinding stone and warned that if Sudhir doesn't listen to him and stop shouting, he will hit him with the stone."

"Sudhir told Tambe to go ahead and hit him. After warning several times, Tambe smashed the grinding stone on Sudhir’s head. Sudhir started bleeding and was taken to Cooper Hospital," Kabdule added.

Read the latest crime stories in Mumbai and rest of India

"During the initial four days of treatment Sudhir was quite well and was even talking to his family members, but on the fifth day, he was unable to talk and went into coma. His condition deteriorated and on October 28 and he succumbed due to brain haemorrhage. We have arrested the accused under Sections 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code," Kabdule said.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news