Mumbai Crime: 47-year-old rape accused escapes from police custody in Versova

A 47-year-old rape accused managed to run away from the Versova Police's custody on Monday evening. According to reports, the accused was taken to Cooper hospital for a medical examination prior to putting him behind bars.

According to sources, the accused was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl on Saturday by Versova Police. The accused was produced before the special sessions court and was granted three days custody. Since the accused was a diabetic patient, he was first taken for a medical examination at JJ Hospital. He was then brought back to the Versova Police station for further interrogation.

"On Monday evening, the accused was supposed to be taken to the police station in Andheri, for which, a few medical reports were required. For this, he was taken to Cooper hospital. On the pretext of using the washroom, the accused found the right time and decided to flee from the hospital via a window," revealed a source.

"Following this, the Versova Police brought his entire family to the police station. This was in order to pressurise the accused in order to return to the police station and surrender. after the question was raised by some local the family allowed to go. " a source added.

The accused was arrested on Saturday for allegedly raping a minor girl who is mentally unstable. He was arrested under section 376 of IPC and relevant sections of the POCSO Act.

When police officials of the Versova Police were contacted, they refused to comment on the case. A senior officer attached to the police station denied any such incident took place.

