Mumbai Crime: 47-year-old stabs brother-in-law in front of wife at Agripada, arrested

A 47-year-old man allegedly stabbed his brother-in-law in Agripada on Monday, according to a report in The Indian Express. Police said the deceased, Vinod Vijay Mokhara, 40, was a peon at a municipal school in south Mumbai.

The incident took place around 8.30 pm when Vinod went to his sister's place with his brother Girdhar Mokhara, to speak to her husband about frequent arguments between the couple. An officer said Rajesh would often fight with his wife Hansa and used to work with BMC but was sacked due to alcoholism. He would often assault his wife in an inebriated condition.

Hansa complained about her husband's behaviour to her brother on Monday after which the brothers went to her residence. "At the house, as the two brothers started to speak, Rajesh started abusing them. He then got a knife from the kitchen and stabbed Vinod on the chest… Vinod also sustained injuries on his head… he was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died during treatment," the officer said.

A case was registered after the hospital informed the Agripada police about the incident. "With the help of our sources, we traced the accused to the railway tracks in south Mumbai," said the officer.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates