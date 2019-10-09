Mumbai Crime: 47-year-old woman looted and murdered in Malwani

A 47-year-old woman was found murdered at her Malwani residence on Tuesday morning while her jewellery and cash worth Rs 1.5 lakh were taken, presumably by the killer. Malwani police have registered a murder and robbery case against unknown people.

An officer privy to the investigation said the deceased, Kanchan Ajay Singh alias Kanchan Pramod Gupta, lived in Malwani with her son Deepak, 25, who works at a call centre. In his complaint, Deepak said, "After I returned home from work at 6.30am, I found my mother lying on the floor. I tried to resuscitate her but my efforts were futile."

Deepak immediately called the Malwani police, who sent a team to the spot and found the woman on the floor, and the cupboard ransacked. "The robber took gold earrings, a chain and cash kept inside the cupboard," Deepak underlined in his complaint.

The cops took Kanchan's body to Shatabdi hospital for a post-mortem. A detailed report of the same is awaited. "As per the primary medical report, she was strangulated to death. We have registered a case under Sections 302 (murder), 397 (robbery or dacoity) of the IPC against unknown persons. Several locals have been questioned. Further probe is underway," said Jagdev Kalapad, senior inspector, Malwani police station.

