Mumbai Crime: 497 gram heroin worth Rs 1.5 crore seized from international courier parcel in Andheri

Around 497 gram heroin worth about Rs 1.5 crore was seized at Andheri from two steel flasks being smuggled inside a courier parcel from South Africa and destined to Vikhroli, said sources in the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).

DRI officials cut open two flasks containing 497 gram heroin worth Rs 1.5 crore in Andheri. The flasks were inside a courier parcel from South Africa, destined to Vikhroli, Mumbai.



Vedio Credit: Directorate of Revenue Intelligence#Drugs #Mumbai #MumbaiNews pic.twitter.com/IhvBNqyGfL — Mid Day (@mid_day) December 29, 2020

Based on a tip-off, on December 27 a team of DRI officers went for the identification and examination of the said consignment at an International Courier Hub in Andheri. The parcel contained baby clothes and two stainless steel flasks. Examination of the flasks revealed that their bottom had been tampered with. The DRI officials then cut open the flasks and an off-white powdery substance was found between the inner and outer walls of the flasks and was identified as heroin, said DRI officials.

Also Read: Beheaded carcass of puppy found in Mumbai: Report

“Total 497 gram of heroin was recovered. The consignment has a value of Rs 1.5 crore in the illicit market,” said a DRI official.

This is the eighth seizure of narcotic drugs (Cocaine and Heroin) in last one and a half month by DRI, Mumbai. Further investigation is on.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news