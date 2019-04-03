Mumbai Crime: 49-year-old arrested for trying to rape girl after showing her porn clip

crime

The man used to often call out to the children, especially girls, to come to him on the pretext of giving them sweets and allowing them to play games on his mobile phone. The incident happened in Nalasopara

The Nalasopara police arrested a 49-year-old man for allegedly trying to rape a 13-year-old girl after showing her a porn clip. According to police sources, both the girl and the accused live residing in the same locality.

After befriending them, he would show them Hindi movies and songs and eventually he would show them porn clips. Some days ago, he showed the teenage girl a porn clip on his mobile phone and then tried to rape her, but the girl managed to free herself from his grip and run off. On Monday, she again saw the accused and, scared, she ran away. When her mother asked her what happened, she told her the truth.

The mother rushed to the police station and registered a complaint against the accused. "We have booked and arrested the accused in the molestation and under various sections of the POCSO Act.

He was produced before the court and has been remanded in police custody. During interrogation, it was revealed that the man is a labourer on a construction site and lives in the same locality," said Senior Inspector Vasant Labde from Nalasopara police station.

