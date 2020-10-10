Mumbai crime: 5 of family from Kurla held for sexually abusing woman, duping her of Rs 2 lakh

Five members of a Kurla-based family were arrested by Nalasopara police on Thursday for their alleged involvement in the rape of a 38-year-old woman.

As reported by Mumbai Mirror, in her complaint, the woman said that the family took Rs 2 lakh from her on the pretext of getting her a job in the Middle East and sexually exploited her repeatedly.

Police is searching for two more persons from Gujarat for their alleged involvement in the case. The arrested accused have been identified as Salim Siddiqui (65), his wife Ruksana (52) and their children Akeel (27), Firoz (26) and Farheen (25), all residents of Kasaiwada in Kurla.

Senior police inspector Vasant Labde said the incident occurred between September 2019 and May this year after the complainant met the family on a local train.

“Ruksana used to live on rent in Samaypada, Nalasopara (West), with her family. The victim would often visit her and during one of these visits, Salim promised her a job in Saudi Arabia and asked for money to get her employment and accommodation. During the course of time, the victim claimed she paid Rs 2 lakh to the couple,” said Labde.

The inspector added that the victim alleged that when she was at the Siddiqui residence, Ruksana and Farheen offered her a non-alcoholic drink laced with a sedative. She said she became unconscious soon after and regained senses a few hours later. “She alleged that Ruksana’s children Akeel and Firoz showed her obscene photographs and sexually abused her,” said Labde.

The victim said the accused also got two other men, Venam and Vijay Khatiyar, from Gujarat to sexually exploit her. “She then decided to lodge a complaint with the police,” said an officer.

A case under Sections 376 (2) (n) (commits rape repeatedly on the same woman), 506 (criminal intimidation), 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous person) and 109 (punishment of abetment if the act abetted is committed in consequence and where no express provision is made for its punishment) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused.

“We have conducted a medical examination of the victim and are now getting call detail records and mobile data records of the victim's and accused persons to gather evidence,” said a police officer.

