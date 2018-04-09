Mumbai Crime: 51-year-old man hits wife on the head with an iron hammer

The victim, 43-year-old Jayshree Devdas Ganekar was admitted to Cooper hospital's Intensive Care Unit and is currently in a critical condition

Representational Picture

A 51-year-old man was arrested for hitting his wife on her head with an iron hammer on Saturday night. The incident took place in Andheri West's Versova village around 11pm.

The couple were allegedly fighting over a marital dispute when the crime took place. The victim, 43-year-old Jayshree Devdas Ganekar was admitted to Cooper hospital's Intensive Care Unit and is currently in a critical condition.

The accused, who has been identified as Devdas Ganekar, has been placed in police custody. A report in the Hindustan Times quotes Kiran Kale, senior inspector at the Versova police station as having stated, "We have registered an FIR against the accused on murder charges. We have seized the weapon used in the crime. We produced him before a magistrate court and he has been remanded to police custody for a day."

The police have also stated that the duo had a long-standing dispute in the family court. The HT report adds that the couple would fight over domestic issues, including their inability to have a child. Further investigations in the incident remain ongoing.

Also Read: Pune: Man Hits Wife With Hammer, Strangles Her To Death In Front Of 6-Year-Old Son

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates