Mumbai Crime: 52-year-old man brutally murdered by rival after namaz in Kalina

national

Cops identify killer, aides after recognising them from CCTV footage

Abdullah Khan, the deceased

A 52-year-old man was brutally murdered by five to six people on Friday, right after namaz in Kalina. The mastermind of the murder is believed to be a relative of Dawood's sister Haseena Parkar. The man who was killed has been identified as Abdullah Khan, 53, a local resident.

According to the police, "Abdullah owns a chicken shop in the area and was working as a supervisor-cum-caretaker at a construction site of a reputable builder in Mumbai. After Friday prayers, he was heading back home on his bike, when suddenly someone smashed an iron road on his head and another threw chilli powder on his face. He was then stabbed and his throat was slit. The assailants finished the job by smashing his face with a stone.

Police sources said, "The accused has been identified in CCTV footage. There are three of them and are believed to be Ameershad and his brother, Umar Shad along with one Azeem Khan. All are absconding. Ameershad is suspected to be the mastermind in the murder as he had some personal issues with the deceased. The private builder whom Abdullah was working for had hired Ameershad as a caretaker earlier but his performance wasn't up to the mark and he was fired."

"Ameershad is believed to be the father-in-law of Danish, the son of Haseena Parkar. The murder weapon has been recovered and a case of a murder has been registered. Investigation is underway on the basis of technical and eyewitness accounts," the officer added. Abdullah's brother Noorullah Khan said, "Ameershad was jealous of him and both had personal grudges against each other since 2014. Ameershad had once sworn to kill my brother."

