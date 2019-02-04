Mumbai Crime: 53-year-old gets 20-years imprisonment for raping minor

crime

Representational Image

A Sessions Court on Saturday ordered twenty years of rigorous imprisonment to a 53-year-old man in a three-year-old rape case. Police said that the accused, identified as Kirsan Damodar alias Mama, had abducted a 9-year-old girl and sexually assaulted her while she was playing in a garden near her house in Dharavi in the year 2015.

According to the police, Damodar was arrested after the 9-year-old girl's mother registered a complaint against him for raping a minor girl when she was playing alone in the garden near their house.

The mother in her complaint had the alleged that on December 18, 2015, at around 5:30 PM, when the girl was playing at a nearby garden while her grandmother and elder sister had to use the restroom. Damodar, who had an eye on the girl, took advantage of the situation and abducted the girl to his house and tried to rape her. Passers-by, who heard the girl's screams, tried to intervene by opening the door forcibly. They nabbed the accused red-handed and handed him over to the police.

In the complaint, the mother had also alleged that Damodar had on several occasions misbehaved with the girl. Acting on the complaint, the police arrested Damodar under sections 376 (2)(N)(i) of Indian Penal Code and 6, 10 of POCSO act. API Prasad Raut carried out the investigation and collected all evidence. A chargesheet was also submitted to the court regarding the rape case.

After hearing the case for almost three years, a session court on Saturday sentenced the rape accused to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment.

