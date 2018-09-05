Mumbai Crime: 56-year-old ecstasy peddler arrested from Grant Road

crime

Ecstasy is a party drug, which is preferred over cocaine as it is significantly cheaper and gives a bigger kick. It is largely in demand with college going youngsters as it costs less

Salim Talwar

Acting on a tip-off, the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) in the early hours of Tuesday arrested a drug peddler who supplied MDMA, aka ecstasy, to rave parties. The arrested accused, identified as Salim Nawab Abdul Khan alias Salim Talwar, 56, was held with 14 grams of ecstasy worth Rs 98,000.

Police officials said Khan was spotted by the Azad Maidan unit of the ANC, led by inspector Santosh Bhalekar, when he was moving suspiciously with a bag in his hand. Cops stopped him and conducted a body search on him, upon which they found the drug. Sources said they suspect Khan was on his way to supply the drug to some youngster when he was caught.

Deputy commissioner of police, ANC, Shivdeep Lande said they were probing further links in the case and they'd be checking who all bought the drug from him. Officials said Khan also has previous cases of drug peddling registered against him. He used to supply heroin, charas and other drugs.

He told cops that he would order ecstasy only when a customer demanded it. Cops are now checking if any rave was organised for which he'd bought the drug. Khan was produced before a court and remanded in police custody till September 7. Ecstasy is a party drug, which is preferred over cocaine as it is significantly cheaper and gives a bigger kick. It is largely in demand with college going youngsters as it costs less.

Also Read: Mumbai: Anti-Narcotics Cell nets three peddlers from Andheri and Worli, seizes drugs worth lakhs

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates