Mumbai Crime: 56-year-old, hit on head, foils loot bid at his jewellery shop

Four men entered a jewellery shop in Thane in the daytime and attacked the owner with the intention of robbing him. However, despite severe injuries to his head and hand, Suresh Kumar Jain, 56, sounded the alarm, leading to the arrest of the two of the robbers.

The incident happened on Saturday afternoon at Rakesh Jewellery shop on Ghodbunder road at Kasarvadavali, Thane. The four miscreants entered the shop and hit Jain on the head with an iron rod and started packing the jewellery. But, despite a bleeding head, Jain hit the alarm button, and the miscreants panicked and tried to flee with whatever they had.



Police officers with the two arrested accused

But, only two of them managed to ride away and the two others ran on foot as their bike didn't start. A patrol team of the Kasarvadavali police rushed to the spot and started chasing the men on foot. “After about 10 minutes we nabbed the duo, identified as Harshad Meshram, 23, and Dinesh Pawar, 25,” said an officer.

The police seized two choppers and some jewellery from their possession and said that both are repeat offenders. They have been booked under Sections 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), 427 (mischief) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC, and relevant sections of the Maharashtra Police Act, said Senior Inspector Kishore Khairnaar. The court has sent them to police custody till September 19.

