Mumbai crime: 57,000 surgical masks seized, one held

The city police recovered around 57,500 surgical masks worth Rs 17.25 lakh from Byculla here and arrested one person in this connection, an official said on Wednesday.

The property cell of Mumbai crime branch seized the masks, which were stocked for sale at a higher price, the official said. "Based on specific information, a raid was conducted at Tank Pakhadi Road in Byculla West and a 32-year-old man, identified as Mohammed Miraj Shaikh, was arrested under sections of the Essential Services Act," he said, adding that a probe is on in this case.

