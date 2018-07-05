Mumbai Crime: 59-year-old grabs hold of thief, foils robbery

He also got hold of one of them, who was arrested

A 59-year-old angadia businessman foiled a robbery, when two people barged into his house and threatened him at knifepoint. He also got hold of one of them, who was arrested. The other man who had escaped was arrested on Monday. The police on Tuesday nabbed three of their accomplices.

The incident occurred on June 25 at 2.30 pm. Yogesh Dhanwantrai stays with his wife, two sons and their families in Gujarati Society, Vile Parle. On the day of the incident, Dhanwantrai, his wife, and one of their daughters-in-law were home.

Dhanwantrai opened the door when the bell rang, and two men barged inside the house, pointed a knife at him, and told him to hand over their jewellery and cash. He remained calm and caught hold of one of the men, and started shouting. The other man escaped, but Dhanwantrai and the society guard who had rushed to help, held onto one.

Police arrested the man, Faizlur Rehman Ali, 26, and later Neeraj Yadav alias Sunny, 27, from Goregaon. On Tuesday, the Vile Parle police nabbed three more people including the mastermind of the crime, identified as Vikrant Rai, 38. Rai is a resident of Vile Parle west and knew Dhanwantrai's financial background. The other two accused were Niket Mehta, 31, and Rajesh Yadav, 27. Senior inspector of Vile Parle police station, Laxman Chavan, said further probe is on.

