Mumbai Crime: 6 arrested and one minor detained in minor's rape-murder case

This picture has been used for representation purpose only

Five people were arrested and a minor detained on Friday in connection with the rape and murder of a teen girl in Roha in neighbouring Raigad district, police said. This takes the total number of arrests to six as one person was held on the day the incident came to light.

The 14-year-old Tamhanshet village resident had gone to bring her grandfather home from the farm on Sunday evening and her naked body was found some time later, an official said.

"Eight police teams were formed. The first arrest was of a 22-year-old man who led us to his accomplices. We have now arrested six people and detained a minor," the official said.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever