Mumbai Crime: Irked by Uddhav cartoon, Shiv Sainiks assault retired sailor, held

Six people, reportedly Shiv Sainiks, have been arrested so far in connection with the attack on a former Navy officer here, Mumbai Police said on Saturday. All the six accused were arrested by the Mumbai police overnight after an FIR was registered in connection with the incident.

The victim, Madan Sharma, 65, is a resident of Kandivali who reportedly forwarded a cartoon showing Thackeray prostrating before pictures of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar, on a WhatsApp group of his society members. Though nobody reacted from the society, someone forwarded the cartoon to Kadam, his medico daughter Sheela Sharma said.

#WATCH My father received threats for forwarding a message. A no. of ppl from Shiv Sena attacked him.Later,police came to our residence & insisted on taking my father with them.We've registered FIR: Sheela Sharma,daughter of former Navy officer who was attacked in Mumbai. (11.09) pic.twitter.com/SolGWw7Nyh — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2020

"Eight to ten persons attacked and beat me up today after I received threatening calls for a message that I had forwarded. I have worked for the nation my entire life. A government like this should not exist," Sharma said. Dr Sheela Sharma, daughter of the former officer said that he was attacked by people from the Shiv Sena after the received threats for forwarding a message on Whatsapp.

8-10 persons attacked & beat me up today, after I received threatening calls for a message that I had forwarded. I have worked for the nation my entire life. A government like this should not exist: Madan Sharma, retired Navy officer who was attacked today in #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/Xu7C8SEbDW — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2020

"My father received threats for forwarding a message. A number of people from the Shiv Sena attacked him. Later, the police came to our residence and insisted on taking my father with them. We've registered an FIR," she said.

Reacting to the incident, BJP and opposition leader in Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis had expressed shock and appealed to the state's Chief Minister to take action against the accused.

