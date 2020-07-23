Mumbai Crime: 6 arrested, over two dozen booked for abusing cop

The Aarey police arrested six persons and booked over two dozen people on Tuesday for allegedly abusing a policeman who was patrolling and taking action against people violating the lockdown norms at a containment zone in Aarey Milk Colony.

According to the police, the incident took place on July 16 when a blockade was put near unit number 7. The cops deployed were penalising people not wearing masks and violating the lockdown norms in the containment zone. Suddenly, 30 to 40 men came near the blockade and started arguing with a cop and stopping him from performing his duties. Some of the men abused the policeman. They also blocked the entire road and stopped vehicular traffic by placing stones and tree branches on the road.

The cop alerted the senior police officials and called on the extra force for help. By the time a police team reached the spot, the men had fled. The Aarey police have registered the case under Section 353 of the Indian Penal Code and various sections of Disaster Management and Epidemic Act. “Even as six people were arrested last night, we are on a lookout for others,” said an official from Aarey police station.

