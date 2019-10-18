Mumbai crime: 6 months on, man held for abusing, stalking former girlfriend

The Powai police arrested a 27-year-old on Wednesday for stalking and abusing his former girlfriend after she refused to marry him. According to the police, the accused had been absconding since April 1 and had switched off his phone.

The 35-year-old woman, in her complaint to the police, said she was having an affair with the accused, but he fought with her on petty issues and also used abusive language. She said owing to this, she broke off all contacts with him.

"The accused then began stalking her while on her way to office and also stalked her social media accounts. He threatened her to marry him and said, he would not allow her to marry anyone else, " a police officer from Powai police station said.

He said the accused used to send her abusive messages over WhatsApp, despite her warning that if he continued his behaviour, she would file a complaint with the police.

"On Wednesday, we received information that the accused was coming to a friend's home in Navi Mumbai. We laid a trap and arrested him," the officer added.

The police have booked him under section 354 (D) and 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and he has been sent to judicial custody.

