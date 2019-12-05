Mumbai Crime: 6-year-old boy sodomised in public toilet in Jogeshwari

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

A six-year-old boy was sodomised by an unknown man inside a public toilet in Jogeshwari West on December 2. Sources from Oshiwara police told mid-day that the grandfather of the survivor got alarmed when the boy did not return home at noon after attending classes in Gulshan Nagar on Monday afternoon. The grandfather alerted his son, a businessman, who started searching in the area and alerted his associates.

Meanwhile, a property agent Zainab alias Rehana Khan, noticed a boy soaked in urine and excreta walking listlessly on a ground. "One of his slippers was missing. He seemed to be disoriented. I asked his name and realised someone was searching for him. I took the boy with me and found the man who had been looking for him. I accompanied the two to the boy's home," Khan told mid-day.

"The boy said that an unknown man entered the public toilet he visited. He locked the toilet from inside and sexually abused him. The unknown man is also believed to have forced the boy to perform oral sex and bit the boy's cheek. The boy fainted during the ordeal and regained consciousness only in the evening," said an officer. A medical examination at RN Cooper hospital confirmed sexual abuse.

Oshiwara police rounded up nearly 50 suspects and showed their photographs to the boy for identification. "We do not want to produce suspects in front of him as he may get scared. Hence we are clicking pictures but he hasn't identified anyone," the officer said. Cops have managed to get a description from the boy, using which a sketch of the suspect will be prepared.

"We will circulate the sketch among our network and all police stations. We are also scanning CCTV footage from the area," the officer added. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered.

Dec 2

Day the incident happened

