Mumbai Crime: 60-year-old found murdered in Mira Road

crime

The woman, identified as Rita Ronnie Rodrigues, was found lying dead with multiple stab wounds in her flat in Mira Road area

Representational Image

A 60-year-old woman was allegedly killed by unidentified people in Mira Road, the police said on Tuesday. The woman, identified as Rita Ronnie Rodrigues, was found lying dead with multiple stab wounds in her flat in Mira Road area on Monday evening, the Thane rural police spokesperson Yuvraj Kalkutage said.

She lived alone and used to take tuitions in the house, he said. The body was sent for a post-mortem and a case has been registered against the unidentified culprits under IPC section 302 (murder), he said, adding that a probe was on into the incident.

