Mumbai Crime: 60-year-old man murders 45-year-old woman, stuffs her body in a drum, caught

A 60-year-old man has been arrested by the Mumbai police for allegedly killing a 45-year-old woman, a resident of Dadar. According to the police on May 11 a blue colour drum was found near Natvar Parekh compound. The drum had a deceased female stuffed into it and the body was wrapped in plastic and gunny bag. The police registered an FIR under sections 302, 201 of Indian Penal Code and started an investigation.

They formed a six-member team consisting of senior police officials. They started by scanning all CCTV cameras around the area and spoke to people who lived there as well. During their investigation police found a small tempo, in which the drum was transported from Vashi to Shivaji Nagar. Deputy Commissioner of Police zone 6 Shahaji Umap said,"We then asked the driver about the drum but he was not aware of what was in it. He added that a 60-year-old man gave him Rs 600 and asked the driver to drop him with the drum at Shivaji Nagar. The driver even told us that he would be able to recognise the man if he sees him again."



The police then started scanning CCTV cameras in and around APMC market; where the driver told them he had picked up the old man and the drum. They finally spotted the same drum being transported in a blue colour tempo. The police tracked down the driver with the help of tempo number and questioned him and found that he was also not aware of what was inside the drum. "The second tempo driver told us that he had picked up the man and the drum from Karave village, Nerul, but was not aware as to which house the man stayed in." said Hussain Jatkar Inspector at Shivaji Nagar police station.

Later police questioned several people and finally zeroed in on the accused and arrested him. He has been identified as Babu Patel, who is an estate agent. Police are still trying to establish the crime as the accused has not confessed to the crime. Neither has he revealed the motive behind the murder. Sources say that the victim was identified as Meena, a woman in the prostitution business.

