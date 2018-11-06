Mumbai Crime: 60-year-old woman allegedly stabbed to death in Thane

crime

The woman's body was found lying dead with multiple stab wounds in her flat

A 60-year-old woman was allegedly killed by an unidentified person here in Maharashtra, the police said on Tuesday. The woman, identified as Rita Rony Rodrigues, was found lying dead with multiple stab wounds in her flat in the Mira Road area on Monday evening, Thane rural police spokesperson Yuvraj Kalkutage said. She lived alone and used to take tuitions in the house, he said.



The body was sent for postmortem and a case was registered against the unidentified culprits under IPC section 302 (murder), he said, adding that a probe was on into the incident.

In another incident, the Palghar police arrested a 30-year-old housewife for allegedly killing her husband. The accused has been identified as Shilpa Bari, who is a resident of Dahanu in Palghar district, and was arrested on Sunday night and booked for murder, Inspector Sambaji Yadav of the Gholwad police station said. The victim, Umesh Bari (35), was found dead in his house on November 2, the police said, adding that subsequently a case of accidental death was also registered.

The victim's body was sent for post-mortem and the report indicated that the victim was strangulated, the police said. The police converted the accidental death case into one of murder and have now begun the probe. During the probe, it was revealed that the accused wife was fed up with her husband coming home drunk frequently and harassing her, the police said.

In order to get rid of the constant harassment at the hands of her husband, the woman, who is a housewife by profession, allegedly strangled him with a rope and tried to pass it as a case of suicide, they said. The couple has two children - aged 11 and 10 - the police added.

