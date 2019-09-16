Mumbai Crime: 61 people arrested, four girls rescued at a bar in Borivli
A major raid was then conducted in the Charwak bar in Borivli around 11:30 pm on Sunday night, where 61 persons including 29 customers, 32 staff members were arrested
The Kasturba Marg police on Sunday raided 'Charwak' bar near Borivli railway station and arrested 61 people including the customers and the staff members. The bar owner is allegedly said to be the wife of ex Shiv Sena MLC Ghanshyam Dube who is absconding.
According to police, they received obscene dance video clip showing 10 to 12 bar girls dancing in the bar. A major raid was then conducted in the Charwak bar around 11:30 pm on Sunday night, where 61 persons including 29 customers, 32 staff members were caught and four bar girl were rescued.
All the accused were booked and arrested under section 294 (indulging in an obscene act in any public place), 114 (Abettor present when an offence is committed), 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC Act. The accused were also booked under Maharashtra Prohibition of Obscene Dance in Hotels, Restaurants and Bar Rooms and Protection of Dignity of Women (Working therein) Act 3,8 (1to 6). They were produced before the court on Monday where they were released on bail said a police official from the Kasturba Marg police.
A police official from the Kasturba Marg police station said, "We have also booked the bar owner Hirabai Dube who is said to be the wife of ex Shivsena MLC Ghanshyam Dube and is at large."
Four police personnel including the ex Senior inspector Sanjeev Pimple, inspector Abantrao Hake, sub-inspector Chetak Gange and head constable Shivaji Chakne were suspended for failing to act against dance bars, which flouted the guidelines couple of months back.
On June 14, the Government Railway Police (GRP) at Borivli station caught an advocate after he allegedly tried to extort money from an outstation passenger by posing as a ticket collector and then as a cop. The Borivli GRP claim Manoj Radhakishan Saboo who has been a practising lawyer for several years and owns a law firm, tried to extort money from a passenger who was waiting at platform number 10 at Borivli station
On May 2019, a Borivli-based Ayurvedic medicine store was caught on the wrong foot when a team of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) raided the place and seized a number of allopathic tablets used for sexual stimulation. When the sleuths reached the store Bhagwati Ayurvedic at Jaya Talkies, Borivli West they found the medicines – available in different shapes and sizes – wrapped in a piece of paper and stuffed inside a plastic jar. When the officials asked the shopkeeper about the tablets, he said the ayurvedic medicines, which were used for sexual stimulation, did not have any side-effects.
A businessman from Borivli filed a complaint at MHB Colony Police station against three school boys who attacked his son. The businessman received a video on WhatsApp on January 12, 2019, where his son, who is a student of Class 10, was being abused and slapped by three fellow mates. Since the accused were only 15-year olds, the police filed a non-cognisable offence against the boys and also informed their parents about it
In January 2019, the beloved pet of makeup artiste and model Sophia D'Souza became a victim when a speeding car hit him near Gorai beach. The accused, Gorakh Pandey, 24, is a Mira Road resident and was visiting Gorai beach with a friend, police said, while D'Souza who is from Andheri East was at the beach with her fiancé Deepak Somalkar, a stage artiste. While they were walking along the beach with the two-year-old pet Tyson (a Doberman), a Baleno car drove towards them at full speed and before the two could react, Tyson was crushed under the wheel of the car while the driver fled the spot. Details on any arrests are still pending
In September 2018, an unruly biker jumped a traffic signal in Borivli West and grievously injured a traffic police constable. According to police sources, the injured constable, identified as Milind Hiwale, 32, from the Borivli traffic division, was regulating traffic at the Don Bosco junction in Borivli. Just then, the biker, identified as Akshay Ajay Parmar, 20, jumped the signal. Hiwale signalled him to stop, but Parmar drove his motorcycle towards Hiwale and ran him over, leaving him with head, nose and leg injuries. He then tried to flee from the spot, but Hiwale's colleague caught him and handed him to the Borivli police
Interfering in a fight between friends can prove dangerous even for the police, as two cops in Borivli East learnt in an incident that happened in September 2018. When the policemen saw three friends locked in a drunken brawl outside a bar, they tried to intervene, only for the trio to turn on them and abuse and assault them. The Kasturba Marg police have since arrested the three for assaulting police personnel
In August 2018, a 63-year-old man was arrested for allegedly molesting and attempting to kiss a 19-year-old college student who had visited the Borivli-based Shanti Daan, Missionaries of Charity, to complete her project work. The accused, Victor Kerkete, is one of the Brothers at the home mentally-challenged men of all age groups. The girl's mother then lodged a case with MHB Colony police station and Kerkete was arrested
In June 2018, a man was arrested by the Kasturba Marg police station for allegedly molesting and trying to rob a 32-year-old woman inside the elevator of a high-rise building in Borivli East. Kasturba Marg Police sources stated the woman, who is a maid by profession, entered the elevator to go to her employer's residence. Just then, Patel got in and stood beside her. When the elevator was in motion, he began touching her hands and tried to hug her. As soon as the elevator stopped on the 12th floor, the survivor made a run for it. The accused was nabbed immediately
Four youths - all cousins, aged between 17 and 25 - were mysteriously found dead beside the railway tracks between Kandivli and Borivli stations in May 2018. While the police suspect they jumped off a local train to take a shortcut home, the family has alleged murder. They pointed out a bizarre detail: all four bodies show no sign of injuries, except for a blow to the back of the head. Three of the bodies were found in a heap beside the tracks, while the fourth was a few feet away. Sources from the police said the family's murder theory was unlikely and filed an Accidental Death Report (ADR). The case is still ongoing.
In April 2018, Dhanaji Makwana, a businessman, was seated in his car when a person arrived and dropped some cash near his car. The man then knocked at the car window and told him that his money had fallen down. When Makwana got off to pick up the money, another person opened the door from the other side of his car and stole a bag full of cash. Makwana followed them and and nabbed the tak tak gang member
An assistant police inspector (API) attached to the special branch (SB2) of Mumbai Police died in a hit-and-run accident after his bike was rammed by an unidentified vehicle at Magathane overbridge on the Western Express Highway in Borivli East in March 2018. A case was registered against the unknown vehicle's driver and is ongoing.
A 26-year-old yoga teacher was robbed by the fatka gang while she was on her way home to Borivli from Kandivli in December 2017. The fatka gang used to lurk about on the poles abutting the railway tracks and hits people’s hands with sticks, getting them to drop their possessions. The woman, Yogita Ladi, was hit between Kandivli and Borivli stations and when she dropped her mobile phone, the man ran away with it. She said the Borivli GRP refused to file an FIR
In November 2017, a 25-year-old Russian national filed a complaint against an unidentified man who allegedly molested her near the entrance of her residential building in Borivli. She had settled in Borivli after marrying an Indian. The incident occurred when she got off from an auto near her building. She said that she felt someone was following her. Within moments, the accused grabbed her from behind and molested her. She then filed a complaint at MHB police station against the unidentified man
A 40-year-old Malad resident lodged a complaint with the Borivli police against two people, who duped her of Rs 37 lakh, on the pretext of giving her a job as a company secretary at RBI's BKC office in 2015. The victim was working as an operational manager in a Borivli-based private bank then. The two accused were arrested under relevant IPC sections in October 2017
In August 2017, when 58-year-old Mannabi Shaikh boarded an auto for Borivli station, as was her usual routine when visiting family there, little did she know that it would turn into a ride from hell. Three people, including a woman, robbed her at knifepoint and later, she was left abandoned to find her way home from Dahisar Naka. The accused were not identified
To watch chaddi-clad men drop down through the roof might amuse you, but it left this Borivli shop owner aghast, and understandably so. His mobile phone store was ransacked of more than 450 smartphones as well as lakhs in cash in the wee hours in June 2017 by three burglars, who broke in by making a hole in the roof. The brazen burglary, which took place at Hari Om Mobile located on Kasturba Road, came to light in the morning when Shantibhai Satara opened the shutter to his shop. A panchnama was conducted and a search was launched to nab the culprits. More details are yet awaited
A 46-year-old woman in Borivli was brutally stabbed by a friend of her 19-year-old son Dhairya, after the latter paid Rs 20,000 to the accused to kill his own mother. The mother and son had a rocky relationship. She supposedly curbed his freedom and did not fulfill all of his demands because he had gotten involved with the wrong company of people and started to gamble. He, meanwhile, had taken to drinking because he suspected her of having an extra-marital affair and would constantly argue with his mother. Both the accused were arrested
From the day Jitu Purohit (22) started serving this Borivli family, the only thing he had set his eyes on was the jewellery shop they owned. Finding an opportunity in April 2017, to lay his hands on the wealth, he fled with jewellery worth Rs 35 lakh and Rs 20,000 cash, after giving drug-laced food to the employer's wife. A case was registered under section 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master) of IPC and a team was sent to catch the accused. It is yet to be confirmed if any arrests were made
Borivli, a neighbourhood in the western suburbs of Mumbai is famous for Sanjay Gandhi National Park, one of the major reserved park existing within a city limit and home to the Indian leopards. However, Borivli has witnessed crimes which have had disturbing effects on its residents. From a boy asking his friend to murder his mother to a woman getting robbed in an auto, from molestations to a chaddi gang ransacking a shop, the place has witnessed it all. We look at crimes that have taken place in Borivli
