Mumbai Crime: 61 people arrested, four girls rescued at a bar in Borivli

The Kasturba Marg police on Sunday raided 'Charwak' bar near Borivli railway station and arrested 61 people including the customers and the staff members. The bar owner is allegedly said to be the wife of ex Shiv Sena MLC Ghanshyam Dube who is absconding.

According to police, they received obscene dance video clip showing 10 to 12 bar girls dancing in the bar. A major raid was then conducted in the Charwak bar around 11:30 pm on Sunday night, where 61 persons including 29 customers, 32 staff members were caught and four bar girl were rescued.

All the accused were booked and arrested under section 294 (indulging in an obscene act in any public place), 114 (Abettor present when an offence is committed), 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC Act. The accused were also booked under Maharashtra Prohibition of Obscene Dance in Hotels, Restaurants and Bar Rooms and Protection of Dignity of Women (Working therein) Act 3,8 (1to 6). They were produced before the court on Monday where they were released on bail said a police official from the Kasturba Marg police.

A police official from the Kasturba Marg police station said, "We have also booked the bar owner Hirabai Dube who is said to be the wife of ex Shivsena MLC Ghanshyam Dube and is at large."

Four police personnel including the ex Senior inspector Sanjeev Pimple, inspector Abantrao Hake, sub-inspector Chetak Gange and head constable Shivaji Chakne were suspended for failing to act against dance bars, which flouted the guidelines couple of months back.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates