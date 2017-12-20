Mumbai: Ayurveda Doctor held for running sex racket out of his Mahim clinic

The Ayurveda doctor was running a brothel disguised as a clinic at Fishermen Colony in Mahim West, where the police rescued two women

A 62-year-old doctor in Mahim appears to have taken Marvin Gaye’s Sexual Healing a little too seriously - he has been arrested for pimping out prostitutes to his patients. The Ayurveda doctor was running a brothel disguised as a clinic at Fishermen Colony in Mahim West, where the police rescued two women - aged 34 and 38 - and seized Rs 39,530 in cash, along with several condom packets and three handsets.



Boga was running his clinic-brothel from a tiny room on the ground floor of a transit camp. Pic/Shadab Khan

Rx for sex

According to sources from the Social Service branch, Dr Janardan Narsaiyya Boga had rented a 180-sqft room on the ground floor of a building in a transit camp. He had divided that space into three smaller rooms furnished solely with mattresses. He pimped out the prostitutes through three separate WhatsApp groups, sending pictures and details of the women to the clients in each group. If a client was interested, he would then send a private message to Boga to strike a deal. Locals suspected something fishy about the clinic, but nobody complained as it was at a transit camp, and there was no society or committee in charge. One of the neighbours told mid-day, "This doctor has been here for two-and-a-half years. A clinic should be open for all people, but he used to lock the door from inside. Even the window would be shut tight."



Dr J N Boga waits in the police van outside Sewri court

Busted wide open

The BAMS doctor only added clients he was familiar with, to prevent information leaking out. But the police got wind of the prostitution racket. Officers spent four days trying to verify this information, in order to prevent any embarrassing goof-up. They even sent an undercover officer posing as a patient, but the doctor did not allow him inside the clinic. Finally, around 8 pm on Monday, the police raided the clinic and found their suspicions to be true. A team of several male and female officers arrived in three vehicles, led by DCP Shivdeep Lande, who has additional charge of the Social Service Branch. They found the door locked, so they knocked on it while they took their positions. When Boga opened the door, the team stormed inside and found him inside with two women.

One of the officers said, "The locals had seen many young girls visiting the clinic with heavy make-up, along with male visitors who usually arrived by car or costly bikes." "We were not aware about the racket; we could not imagine that a doctor - that too a senior citizen - could run such a racket from his clinic," said another cop.

Case filed

Lande said, "After the raid, we informed the Mahim police, as the clinic falls under their jurisdiction. The Mahim police later registered an FIR against Boga under section 370(3) (buying or disposing of any person as a slave) of the Indian Penal Code, along with sections 3, 4, 5 and 7 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act (ITPA)." The police also seized the doctor’s stamp and other papers. They are currently scanning his cellphone to investigate the methods he used to run the sex racket. On Tuesday, he was produced in court, which sent him to police custody till December 22.

03 No. of mattresses found in the clinic

02 Number of women rescued from the clinic

