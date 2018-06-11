Mumbai Crime: 62-year-old peeping tom arrested for peering at woman bathing

The police booked the man, a painter, for outraging the modesty of a woman

A 62-year-old labourer was arrested for peering through a flat window and entering the bathroom of a home while a woman was taking a bath. The police booked the man, a painter, for outraging the modesty of a woman. He entered the home in South Mumbai by using a wooden scaffolding that was put up outside the woman’s window due to construction being carried out.

The woman said, in her complaint that incident occurred on Friday and added that she went into the bathroom and had not latched the door. She soon spotted the man peering in through the open door and he fled as soon as he saw he was found out reported Times of India. She then complained to her family members about the incident. An officer said, "However, no one had seen anyone enter her room. On checking, they found that her bedroom window was open."

She then told the building contractor who called the repairs contractor and workers during which time she identified the man and handed him over to the police.

