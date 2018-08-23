Mumbai Crime: 63-year-old man held for molesting, attempting to kiss teen in Borivli

crime

The accused, Victor Kerkete, is one of the Brothers at Borivli-based Shanti Daan, Missionaries of Charity home for mentally-challenged men of all age groups

Representational Image

A 63-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly molesting and attempting to kiss a 19-year-old college student who had visited the Borivli-based Shanti Daan, Missionaries of Charity, to complete her project work on Tuesday.

The accused, Victor Kerkete, is one of the Brothers at the home mentally-challenged men of all age groups. A senior officer attached to MHB Colony police station said the girl, from a reputable south Mumbai college, lives with her parents in Borivli (West).

"She was assigned a project on specially-abled people at Shanti Daan. On Tuesday, she visited Shanti Daan alone to complete her project, when one of the inmates tried to pounce on her. Scared, she approached Kerkete to request a volunteer to accompany her," the officer said. Kerkete told the girl not to worry about their behaviour and allegedly enacted it, touching her and trying to kiss her," the officer said.

The girl's mother then lodged a case with MHB Colony police station and Kerkete was arrested. Others at Shanti Daan, on condition of anonymity, said there are no CCTVs so it is the girl's word against his. The Kolkata HQ has been informed.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates