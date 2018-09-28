Mumbai Crime: 65-year-old molested, robbed by autorickshaw driver in Dahisar

crime

The accused, identified as Jignesh Rajani, was arrested Wednesday, five days after the incident

Representational Image

A 65-year-old woman was allegedly molested and robbed of cash of around Rs 50,000 by a 31-year-old autorickshaw driver who claimed to be the friend of her son in Dahisar East, the police said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Jignesh Rajani, was arrested Wednesday, five days after the incident. The incident occurred on September 21 when the woman was waiting for an autorickshaw in the Dahisar area, a police official said. Rajani allegedly told her that he was the friend of her married son, following which the woman got into the vehicle, he said.

During the journey, he told the woman that her son was with another woman in a hotel room and that she should visit the place and check on him. The woman believed him, and agreed to be taken to the place he had mentioned," said the police official.

However, Rajani took her to a deserted spot on Ghodbunder Road in Thane. He stopped the rickshaw pretending there was something wrong with it and then robbed her of her cash and valuables after beating her up, the official said, adding that the accused also tried to sexually assault her, but she ran away.

"The woman somehow escaped from the spot and managed to reach her Dahisar home," he said. Rajani was tracked through CCTV footage in the area, the police said.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever