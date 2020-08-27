Mumbai Crime: 65-year-old woman chases chain snatcher, gets him caught in Borivli

A Borivli man broke into an elderly resident's house on Tuesday and snatched her gold chain at knifepoint, but the 65-year-old woman's chased him and got him caught by locals. The incident took place at Borivli East, when Narsamma Umang Gawda was alone at her home, said police. The accused, Shashi Gupta alias Bablu, 33, is a first-time offender, they added.

"At 5.30 pm, Bablu entered her house and snatched her gold chain. As he tried to escape, the woman chased him while calling for help. The locals heard her and caught Bablu, and later handed him over to us," Senior Inspector Namdev Shinde of Kasturba police said. Bablu, also a resident of Borivli East, told police that he committed the crime as he was in financial crisis after losing his job during the lockdown.

"During interrogation, Bablu told he and his wife fought every day over his job loss. He said he was in depression. Bablu doesn't have any previous criminal records," another officer said.

