Mumbai Crime: 65-year-old woman commits suicide from building terrace in Bandra

A 65-year old woman jumped from the terrace of a building and allegedly committed suicide in Bandra on Monday. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the woman who was identified as Meena Vare was found lying in a pool of blood in the Reclamation area at around 3 pm.

The passers-by informed the Mumbai police and called an ambulance. She was taken to a hospital where the doctors declared her dead on arrival. According to the police, the woman had lost her husband, Sampatroa, in November last year. During investigation, the police discovered that she was a resident of a building near the site. An official said she had gone to the terrace and shut the door behind her. No suicide note was found.

An accidental death report has been registered. According to an official, the woman resided at an apartment in Bandra (West) with her elder son and his wife. He said, "Both the son and his wife, who are doctors, were not at the apartment when the incident occurred. All of them are in a shock. So far, we have not found any note and it appears that she took the drastic step because of her husband’s death. There is no foul play in the matter."

