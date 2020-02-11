Search

Mumbai Crime: 65-year-old woman murdered in Powai

Published: Feb 11, 2020, 10:29 IST | ANI | Mumbai

Police have registered an FIR and search for the accused is underway

A 65-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by some unknown person at her residence in Powai area of Mumbai on Sunday late night, said police.

"Sheela Lad was attacked by some sharp weapon multiple times at her residence. Investigation is underway," said Powai police in a statement. Police have registered an FIR and search for the accused is underway.

