Mumbai Crime: 69-year-old kills teen after he hides slippers, mocks him in Ghatkopar

The Ghatkopar police arrested a 68-year-old man on Saturday for allegedly killing a 14-year-old boy who would play pranks on him and mock him.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Himmat Gohil. Police said Gohil and the victim Shiv Shambhu Pawar lived metres away, a Mumbai Mirror report read. Children in the area would mock Gohil and play pranks, an official said, and in turn, Gohil would verbally abuse them and even beat them up.

On Saturday, Pawar hid Gohil's slippers and the children then began teasing him. This angered Gohil and when Pawar returned his slippers, Gohil dragged him into the house and started beating him before strangulating the boy with his hands. Pawar fell unconscious. The neighbours then alerted Pawar's parents. They rushed to Gohil's house and found their son lying on the floor. He was rushed to Rajawadi hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

The police have registered an FIR under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). "We have arrested him and he was produced in court. It seems that he was fed up of the victim teasing and playing pranks on him and killed him in a fit of rage," a police officer was quoted as saying in the report.

