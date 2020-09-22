Mumbai Crime: 7 minors booked for sodomising, confining 17-year-old friend in Ghatkopar

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

The Ghatkopar police on Saturday booked seven minors for allegedly sodomising and wrongfully confining their 17-year-old friend. The incident came to light when the victim told his elder brother about it after he started facing physical issues.

The survivor told the cops that all the accused were between 14 to 17 years of age. According to a report in Hindustan Times, one of the accused had called the victim to their house on the pretext of picking up some cooking pans. However, when the survivor reached the house he found seven boys waiting.

"After I entered the house, one of them locked the door and covered my mouth with their hand so that nobody could hear my voice," the teenager told cops. He further claimed that the accused forcibly removed his clothes, sodomised him and recorded the entire incident.

After the teenager narrated the ordeal to his elder brother on Saturday, they filed a complaint with the Ghatkopar police. The cops have also seized the mobile phones of the accused. Inspector CB Landge said, "We have registered the offence and are investigating the case."

The accused have been booked under Sections 377 (unnatural offences), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC); Sections 4 (punishment for penetrative sexual assault), 14 (punishment for using child for pornographic purposes), 15 (punishment for storage of pornographic material involving child) of protection of children from sexual offences act and Section 67B (punishment for publishing or transmitting of material depicting children in sexually explicit act) of the Information Technology Act.

