Mumbai Crime: 70 Juhu bank account holders find Rs 20 lakhs siphoned off from account in six hours

More than 70 account holders of the Union Bank of India’s Juhu Tara Road branch were in for a shock after they found that they have lost Rs 15 lakhs to Rs 20 lakhs in the span of six hours from their accounts to fraudsters who have cloned their debit card details.

According to a report in The Times of India, the money was fraudulently withdrawn from ATMs of different banks between December 8 midnight and 6.30 am on December 9, the police said. The police have sought the details of the cash withdrawals from the bank. The Mumbai police spokesperson said that the complaint was filed by the bank manager.

A member of a resident association in the H-west ward of Khar- Bandra confirmed that all the customers belonged to the same branch and they hail from Koliwada gaothan. The member also alleged that the bank had promised the victims their reimbursement within three days of submitting the dispute form but it has not been fulfilled. The victims gathered at the bank’s branch seeking action on Tuesday.

