Mumbai Crime: 70-year-old plans to remarry; prospective bride dupes him of valuables worth Rs 28 lakh

A 70-year-old widower who was planning to remarry was alleged duped of valuables worth Rs 28 lakhs by his prospective bride, the police said. An Indian Express, report stated that the incident took place in August last year after which the man, a Borivli resident, had suffered a heart attack and was recuperating. The case was filed by the police on July 9 after the man recorded his statement.

According to the police, the man lost his wife in February 2018 and a friend had asked him to remarry. The friend also suggested a suitor for him who was divorced and has a 21-year-old daughter from her previous marriage. An officer from the MHB police station said that the septuagenarian then contacted the woman who told him that she would have to come down to Mumbai with her parents, brother and daughter to finalise the wedding.

The woman and her family came to Mumbai and were staying in the man’s house in Borivli. "He even gave the woman a set of his house keys," the officer said.

On August 8, 2019, the 70-year-old man accompanied the woman's family to Jaipur after the woman suggested that they should get a registry marriage done. The man stated in his complaint to the police, "We both submitted an affidavit, declaration and accompanying documents but we could only get a date for marriage after 30 days. So instead of staying there for a month, I decided to come back."

When he returned, the man could not find the documents of his property. When he checked the cupboards of the bedroom where the woman’s family was staying, he found the gold ornaments and other valuables missing. He then tried to contact the woman and her daughter, but they did not respond.

The senior citizen approached the police station and filed a complaint. He also went to Jaipur to locate the woman and her family, he could not find them. He then withdrew the marriage petition. “I was very upset about what had happened to me. I was stressed suffered a minor heart attack. My friend rushed me to a hospital there. After a few days I was discharged and came to Mumbai,” he said in his statement to the police.

He was admitted to the hospital again after his health deteriorated.

On July 9, he recorded his statement and the police filed a case against the woman and her family under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.

