Mumbai Crime: 70-year-old woman stabbed, strangulated to death in Chembur

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

On Monday afternoon, a 70-year-old woman was stabbed and strangulated to death in Chembur's Tilak Nagar area. The deceased, identified as Sajnabai Patil, was attacked when she was alone at her home. The Tilak Nagar Police found the deceased's body lying in a pool of blood in the bathroom.

The septuagenarian woman was residing in an SRA building. According to the preliminary reports, the deceased had 14 stab wounds and the body also showed signs of strangulation, reports Mumbai Mirror.

After receiving the information, the Tilak Nagar Police reached the spot and rushed the woman to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead on arrival. According to the police sources, the motive behind the murder could be robbery as there were various items lying scattered and some items were reported missing from the woman's house.

A case has been registered with the Tilak Nagar Police station and the investigation is underway. So far, the police have scanned the CCTV footage of the area in order to get some clues to nab the culprit.

