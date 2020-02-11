Mumbai Crime: 73-year-old molests 8-year-old girl behind auto stand in Juhu, threatens her; held

This image has been used for representational purposes only

A 73-year-old was arrested by the Juhu police for allegedly molesting his eight-year-old neighbour near an auto stand in Nehru Nagar. The incident took place on February 6, at 7 pm when the accused saw the girl in the vicinity.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the accused pulled the girl behind the auto stand and touched her inappropriately. He also threatened the minor of dire consequences if she revealed the incident to anyone. However, the girl told her mother about it, after which they filed a complaint at the Juhu police station. The police filed a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The man has been arrested from his home. Pandharinath Wavhal, senior inspector, Juhu police station said, "We are probing the case further."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates