Mumbai Crime: 75-year-old woman robbed in Kurla flat

A 75-year-old woman was robbed of valuables worth Rs 2.7 lakh at knife-point at her house in Kurla, the police said on Tuesday. Four or five unidentified men forcibly entered Philomena Agnelo Mendis's second-floor apartment in Crimson Glory building on Monday afternoon, an officer with Vinoba Bhave police station said.

They allegedly threatened Mendis with a knife and told her to give the key to the cupboard, the officer said. The robbers then locked her up in the bathroom and decamped with cash and gold.

Mendis, who lives alone, was later rescued by her neighbours after she called out for help, the officer said. "We have got CCTV footage of the accused from the cameras installed in the building and we are trying to ascertain their identities," the officer said. Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone V Niyati Thaker said investigation was on.

