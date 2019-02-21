Mumbai Crime: 79-year-old dragged 500 metres after biker snatches his camera

crime

The incident occurred on February 14, when Jaal Rustom Maurya, a resident of Cumbala Hill, was going to Gamdevi Police station with a friend

Representationa picture

The Gamdevi police have arrested a biker who dragged a 79-year-old architect 500 metres in an attempt to snatch his camera. The incident occurred on February 14, when Jaal Rustom Maurya, a resident of Cumbala Hill, was going to Gamdevi Police station with a friend. A biker coming from Peddar Road dashed to their car and an altercation ensued.

Meanwhile, a third biker intervened and told Maurya he was a reckless driver. When Maurya took a picture of him, he suddenly snatched Maurya's camera and sped off on his bike. As Maurya was holding on to the camera, he fell on the road and was dragged 500 metres. Maurya let go of his camera after being dragged 500 metres and sustained bruises on his hands and legs.

Maurya was with his friend Kishor Desai, 82, in his WagonR. After the incident with the biker, Maurya and Desai found that he had sustained some bruises on his hands. "We told the biker we would take him to a hospital, but he told us he was in a hurry for an exam and gave us his mobile number and we took a photo of his licence," Maurya said. Just then another biker stopped and started asking Maurya and Desai why they were troubling the student.

When Maurya took a photo of this biker, he became incensed and snatched the camera, while starting his bike, an officer from Gamdevi Police station said. Maurya and Desai gave the Gamdevi cops the biker's vehicle number. "The cops arrested Kamlesh Tiwari, 42. He told us he got scared as a crowd had gathered and Maurya had taken his picture. He thought he would land in trouble and hence ran off with the camera."

