Mumbai Crime: 8 school students make sexually explicit comments about classmates on WhatsApp, suspended

Eight students of a top IB school in Mumbai, aged thirteen and fourteen, were suspended for making violent and sexually-explicit remarks about their female classmates in a WhatsApp conversation.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the matter came to light when the mothers of two girls got their hands on the contents of the chat and reported them to the school.

Some girls refused to go to school as they were scared, the report said. The chat has terms like 'gang bang' and 'rape'. They also made fun of their classmates by body shaming them and referring to them as "gay" and "lesbians" on the chat.

The report said, in a conversation, a boy refers to one of his classmates and says, "Then one night, we just go and bang her."

All through the chats, the boys termed the girls as "trash" and other profanities. The boys have used sentences like "I'll destroy that little bi**h" and "should I go full on and kill her existence."

The conversation was shared on the parents chat group by the parents of one of the girls, the report saud.

A parent was quoted in the report as saying, "We must trust the school will take care of it. There is no need to go beyond the school to take care of the situation." Another parent said, "It is shocking as some of the boys were in leadership positions. I think what the children need is serious counselling."

